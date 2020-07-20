Advertisement

DHSS reports 75 new COVID-19 cases; 62 new nonresident cases

Total case number sits at 1,949
Number of cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.
Number of cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.(Anyone)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:11 AM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services has announced 75 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,949. Currently, there are 1,219 active cases and 712 recovered cases. The total number of nonresident cases is currently at 465. The new case counts are out of the following areas of the state:

Anchorage Municipality (52)

Kenai Peninsula Borough (6)

Fairbanks North Star Borough (7)

Juneau City and Borough (1)

Matanuska-Susitna Borough (7)

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula (1)

Denali Borough (1)

Number of COVID-19 cases in Alaska.
Number of COVID-19 cases in Alaska.(Anyone)

The location of one case has not yet been publicly identified on the DHSS website.

In addition, there are 100 total hospitalizations. No new deaths have been reported. To date, 18 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March of 2020.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Total COVID-19 cases in Alaska surpass 1,700

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:16 PM AKDT
|
By Gilbert Cordova
In all, 1,733 total cases have been reported.

News

F Street Station added to exposure location list

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:44 AM AKDT
|
By Gilbert Cordova
AHD says if you were at F Street Station on July 10, you are advised to stay away from people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19. Watch to see if you have any symptoms and check your temperature twice a day for 14 days. If you develop any of these symptoms, stay home, except to get tested as soon as possible.

Health

UPDATE: 40 new COVID-19 cases for the state

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:40 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
40 new COVID-19 cases reported by DHSS

Health

Coronavirus hits all time high with 93 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 12:36 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Coronavirus hits all time high with 93 new COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Health

Florida reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:57 AM AKDT
|
By Associated Press
Florida reports the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

Health

63 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska bringing the total to 1,385

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:57 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
63 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska bringing the total to 1,385

Health

51 Alaskans tested positive for COVID-19 DHSS announced Friday

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:34 AM AKDT
|
By KTUU Digital Staff
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,323. Currently, there are 718 active cases and 588 recovered cases. There are 80 total hospitalizations.

Health

DHSS: Epidemiology of COVID-19 is changing in Alaska

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:32 PM AKDT
|
By Grant Robinson
Thursday, Alaska health leaders explained that more cases of COVID-19 are being reported among younger demographics, and while young people generally have a lower risk of hospitalization or death from the virus, it's a shift DHSS is watching closely.

Health

Why are face masks important? Just ask Bill Nye

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:33 PM AKDT
|
By Ed Payne
It’s maybe no surprise that Bill Nye is keeping health and social distancing entertaining during the pandemic.

Health

46 Alaskans test positive for COVID-19, State total case count at 1,272

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 1:25 PM AKDT
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The State of Alaska has announced 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.