DHSS reports 75 new COVID-19 cases; 62 new nonresident cases

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services has announced 75 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,949. Currently, there are 1,219 active cases and 712 recovered cases. The total number of nonresident cases is currently at 465. The new case counts are out of the following areas of the state:

Anchorage Municipality (52)

Kenai Peninsula Borough (6)

Fairbanks North Star Borough (7)

Juneau City and Borough (1)

Matanuska-Susitna Borough (7)

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula (1)

Denali Borough (1)

Number of COVID-19 cases in Alaska. (Anyone)

The location of one case has not yet been publicly identified on the DHSS website.

In addition, there are 100 total hospitalizations. No new deaths have been reported. To date, 18 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March of 2020.

