Driver goes through barricades and crashes his car into hole

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A driver early Monday morning ended up crashing his car into a hole after Anchorage police say he went past barricades near 17th avenue and Arctic.

As you can see in the photo, the driver of the red car almost fully submerged the vehicle. Officers on the scene say the man wasn’t seriously hurt and was able to pull himself out of the car before they arrived.

Police say the crash happened around 5 a.m.

The crash is under investigation.

