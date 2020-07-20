Advertisement

Early showers to start off our Monday but we dry off

Cloudy in Anchorage on Monday with a high of 66 degrees.
By Howie Gordon
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:58 AM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday starts off with temps in the upper 50s along with early rain showers that should taper off in the late morning early afternoon hours.   Winds will be light as we warm up to 66 degrees while under cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy for Monday night with light winds as we drop down to 56 degrees overnight. Cloudy on Tuesday morning but becoming partly sunny with a high of 67 degrees but just light winds.  Mostly cloudy for Tuesday night with light winds and a low of 53 degrees. Looking ahead, with 10 mph winds we will be cloudy on Wednesday as we warm up to 65 degrees for a high along with a 90 percent chance of rain being likely.

Storms in the Gulf are pushing low level stratus clouds, moisture and storm energy into Southcentral, bringing widespread rain showers to the area. As the system moves southeastward and away from the region on Monday, then we can expect these rain conditions to taper off today. Thunderstorms will likely form Monday afternoon and evening over Northern Southcentral including the Susitna Valley, Talkeetna Mountains, Matanuska Valley and Northwestern Copper River Basin. While isolated thunderstorms are possible over the western Kenai Peninsula. We can expect skies to clear for about a half a day or so Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. More storms drop down from the north by late Tuesday, this north to south storm movement will bring the next chance for rain and unsettled weather to southcentral for midweek. For the extended period, Thursday through Sunday, look for storms to dive southeast across the Alaska mainland on Wednesday, bringing a chance for some widespread rainfall to much of the area. Then for Thursday, we look to dry off as storms exit the area towards the southeast, and high pressure builds across the region. This will not last very long though, as storms move back into the Central Bering Sea and Aleutians, placing most of the mainland in an active weather pattern as rain showers move in from the south.

