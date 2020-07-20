Advertisement

Mayo Clinic bronze brothers ‘lead by example,' wear masks

A bronze sculpture of founding brothers William and Charles Mayo is decked out with face masks in front of the world-famous hospital.
A bronze sculpture of founding brothers William and Charles Mayo is decked out with face masks in front of the world-famous hospital.(Source: Mayo Clinic)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (Gray News) – The Mayo Clinic is keeping things light in the middle of a pandemic.

A bronze sculpture of founding brothers William and Charles Mayo is decked out with face masks in front of the world-famous hospital.

Jolene Schouweiler of the Mayo Clinic’s Department of Urology was walking by the statue when inspiration struck.

"Since this is our new normal, I thought the Mayo Brothers would like to lead by example," she said.

Mayo Clinic experts model proper masking. As rates of COVID-19 continue to spike in parts of the country, many people...

Posted by Mayo Clinic on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Schouweiler loaned the brothers a couple of her masks before snapping the photo.

The Mayo Clinic grew out of a family practice started by William Worrall Mayo in the late 1800s. His sons William and Charles joined him after completing medical school.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Fox News stars Hannity, Carlson, others named in sexual harassment lawsuit

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By David Bauder
Two women filed a lawsuit against Fox News that named network stars Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Ed Henry of unwanted advancements and sexual harassment, among other claims.

National

FBI identifies 'anti-feminist' lawyer accused in fatal shooting of federal judge's son

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The suspect, identifed as Roy Den Hollander, was found dead the day after the shooting at the judge's New Jersey home. Investigators are looking into whether he committed suicide.

National

Workers walk off jobs in 'Strike for Black Lives' in over 100 US cities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Thousands of workers, including some in New York City, took part in the "Strike for Black Lives," walking off their jobs to call for better wages and improved healthcare, while challenging systemic racism.

National Politics

ACLU, lawyers sue to free ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Larry Neumeister
Cohen was furloughed in May as part of an attempt to slow the spread of the virus in federal prisons. He had served only a year of his three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, among other crimes.

News

Seward residents raise concerns over plan to transport COVID-positive seafood workers through city

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
Critics of the plan say it's unnecessary to have the crew stop in Seward.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Juneau joins other Alaska communities in requiring masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The City and Borough of Juneau Assembly has voted unanimously to require face coverings in certain indoor settings.

News

2 Alaska Airlines employees tested positive for COVID, others now asked to quarantine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Two Alaska Airlines employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in what appear to be isolated incidents, an airline spokesperson said Monday.

National

Babysitter charged with murder of missing 2-year-old boy from Philadelphia

Updated: 4 hours ago
With the help of the FBI, detectives uncovered cell phone video that they say confirms the toddler was killed. They believe the murder happened well before he was reported missing.

National

As Philadelphia police search for toddler's remains, babysitter charged with murder

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
With the help of the FBI, detectives uncovered cell phone video that they say confirms the 2-year-old boy was killed. They believe the murder happened well before he was reported missing.

National

Federal agents, local streets: A ‘red flag’ in Oregon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.

News

Juneau fish processing plant reports 38 positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Juneau fish processing plant reports 38 positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend