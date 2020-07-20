North Pole one step closer to receiving natural gas

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Crews began moving two 100 foot long, 75,000 gallon fuel tanks from their storage facility in Fairbanks to a new facility being built in North Pole. The tanks, each weighing 230,000 lbs, are being taken from a facility in Fairbanks to a new facility in North Pole that is currently under construction.

The tanks were loaded onto special trailers by cranes. The trucks are traveling to North Pole late on Friday. The crew expects the tanks to be off-loaded Saturday or Monday.

Dan Britton, the General Manager of the Interior Gas Utility, says after they completed a new five million gallon tank in Fairbanks, the smaller tanks were no longer needed, so they are moving them to North Pole.

The tanks in North Pole will help bring natural gas to North Pole for the first time.

"For the first time in history, natural gas is available, residents here in North Pole where we have our piping network can change their heating source. They can convert to natural gas. We are installing new service lines this year in preparation for the facility to be up and running later this fall," Britton said.

He said they have already signed up hundreds of residents in North Pole and have the ability to serve a few thousand customers currently. In coming years he said they will be extending their service areas in Fairbanks and North Pole.

Copyright 2020 KTVF. All rights reserved.