Advertisement

North Pole one step closer to receiving natural gas

By John Dougherty
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:23 PM AKDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Crews began moving two 100 foot long, 75,000 gallon fuel tanks from their storage facility in Fairbanks to a new facility being built in North Pole. The tanks, each weighing 230,000 lbs, are being taken from a facility in Fairbanks to a new facility in North Pole that is currently under construction.

The tanks were loaded onto special trailers by cranes. The trucks are traveling to North Pole late on Friday. The crew expects the tanks to be off-loaded Saturday or Monday.

Dan Britton, the General Manager of the Interior Gas Utility, says after they completed a new five million gallon tank in Fairbanks, the smaller tanks were no longer needed, so they are moving them to North Pole.

The tanks in North Pole will help bring natural gas to North Pole for the first time.

"For the first time in history, natural gas is available, residents here in North Pole where we have our piping network can change their heating source. They can convert to natural gas. We are installing new service lines this year in preparation for the facility to be up and running later this fall," Britton said.

He said they have already signed up hundreds of residents in North Pole and have the ability to serve a few thousand customers currently. In coming years he said they will be extending their service areas in Fairbanks and North Pole.

Copyright 2020 KTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alaskans react to Walmart face masks requirements going into effect

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Monday, Walmart started to require customers to wear a mask when entering and shopping in its stores.

News

Pebble Mine Project EIS to be released Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Final EIS to be released Friday, July 24, 2020.

News

Petition seeks endangered species status for Alaska wolves

Updated: 4 hours ago
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rejected the most recent petition, concluding populations were stable almost everywhere except for a subset near and on Prince of Wales island.

News

85 crew members of a seafood vessel test positive for COVID-19 on a vessel in Unalaska

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Those who tested positive will sail to Seward as planned with American Seafoods medical support personnel on board. They are expected to arrive by Wednesday.

News

Driver goes through barricades and crashes his car into hole

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova and Samie Solina
Officers on the scene say the man wasn’t seriously hurt and was able to pull himself out of the car. When officers arrived he was standing near the vehicle.

Latest News

News

AK Pebble Painters hides artistic surprises across Anchorage

Updated: 15 hours ago
The AK Pebble Painters are hiding artistic surprises across Anchorage.

Education

Former students and teachers speak out about racism at Grace Christian School

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
Protesters requested a public acknowledgment from the school.

State

DHSS reports new daily high, with 82 Alaskans testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:53 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
COVID-19 case update

News

Fish Creek is officially open for dipnetting

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:41 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Fish Creek now open for personal use dipnet fishery

State

Sunday is voter registration deadline for 2020 Primary Election

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:04 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Sunday is the last day to update your voter registration card or register to vote in the 2020 Primary Election.

News

Social media for Rubio, Sullivan confuses Cummings, Lewis

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:27 PM AKDT
The posts were quickly revised with photos of Lewis, a Democratic lawmaker who died Friday at the age of 80.