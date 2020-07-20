Pebble Mine Project EIS to be released Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The next step forward in the permitting process of the Pebble Mine project has officially got a date... The final Environmental Impact Statement for the mine will be released at the end of this week, Friday July 24th.

In a call with the Army Corps of Engineers today few details were revealed about what will be in that report. In a press release from the Pebble Partnership last week the organization claimed confidence that quote "the final EIS will demonstrate why we believe the project can be done without harm to the Bristol Bay fishery."... The Bristol Bay Native Corporation is at odds with that characterization. There's also an issue of land rights that this process does not address and will play a key role in the potential future of the Pebble Mine. It is important to note that while this is the final EIS it is not a permitting decision. It is what is known as a "record of decision." That decision won't come for at least 30 days from the release of that final environmental impact statement.

One question asked in the teleconference was on the subject of new regulatory changes recently made by president trump... But according David Hobbie, Chief of the Regional Regulatory Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that new regulation will not be retroactive so it likely won’t have an impact on this project. We will be taking a deeper look at this subject throughout the week.

