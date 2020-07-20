Advertisement

Pebble Mine Project EIS to be released Friday

EIS will be released Friday, July 24.
(KTUU)
(KTUU) (KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The next step forward in the permitting process of the Pebble Mine project has officially got a date... The final Environmental Impact Statement for the mine will be released at the end of this week, Friday July 24th.

In a call with the Army Corps of Engineers today few details were revealed about what will be in that report. In a press release from the Pebble Partnership last week the organization claimed confidence that quote "the final EIS will demonstrate why we believe the project can be done without harm to the Bristol Bay fishery."... The Bristol Bay Native Corporation is at odds with that characterization. There's also an issue of land rights that this process does not address and will play a key role in the potential future of the Pebble Mine. It is important to note that while this is the final EIS it is not a permitting decision. It is what is known as a "record of decision." That decision won't come for at least 30 days from the release of that final environmental impact statement.

One question asked in the teleconference was on the subject of new regulatory changes recently made by president trump... But according David Hobbie, Chief of the Regional Regulatory Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that new regulation will not be retroactive so it likely won’t have an impact on this project. We will be taking a deeper look at this subject throughout the week.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alaskans react to Walmart face masks requirements going into effect

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Monday, Walmart started to require customers to wear a mask when entering and shopping in its stores.

News

Petition seeks endangered species status for Alaska wolves

Updated: 4 hours ago
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rejected the most recent petition, concluding populations were stable almost everywhere except for a subset near and on Prince of Wales island.

News

85 crew members of a seafood vessel test positive for COVID-19 on a vessel in Unalaska

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Those who tested positive will sail to Seward as planned with American Seafoods medical support personnel on board. They are expected to arrive by Wednesday.

News

Driver goes through barricades and crashes his car into hole

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova and Samie Solina
Officers on the scene say the man wasn’t seriously hurt and was able to pull himself out of the car. When officers arrived he was standing near the vehicle.

Latest News

News

AK Pebble Painters hides artistic surprises across Anchorage

Updated: 15 hours ago
The AK Pebble Painters are hiding artistic surprises across Anchorage.

Education

Former students and teachers speak out about racism at Grace Christian School

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
Protesters requested a public acknowledgment from the school.

State

DHSS reports new daily high, with 82 Alaskans testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:53 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
COVID-19 case update

News

Fish Creek is officially open for dipnetting

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:41 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Fish Creek now open for personal use dipnet fishery

State

Sunday is voter registration deadline for 2020 Primary Election

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:04 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Sunday is the last day to update your voter registration card or register to vote in the 2020 Primary Election.

News

Social media for Rubio, Sullivan confuses Cummings, Lewis

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:27 PM AKDT
The posts were quickly revised with photos of Lewis, a Democratic lawmaker who died Friday at the age of 80.