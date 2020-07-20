Advertisement

Petition seeks endangered species status for Alaska wolves

Romeo, a black wolf without a pack is shown patrolling the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau, Alaska on March 16, 2008. Romeo baffles area biologists and naturalists with his refusal to find a pack or a mate, choosing instead to return each winter, clearly at ease with humans walking within a few hundred yards. Known as an Alexander Archipelago species of gray or timber wolf, Romeo is as much a part of winter in Juneau as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. (AP Photo/Steve Quinn)
Romeo, a black wolf without a pack is shown patrolling the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau, Alaska on March 16, 2008. Romeo baffles area biologists and naturalists with his refusal to find a pack or a mate, choosing instead to return each winter, clearly at ease with humans walking within a few hundred yards. Known as an Alexander Archipelago species of gray or timber wolf, Romeo is as much a part of winter in Juneau as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. (AP Photo/Steve Quinn)(Steve Quinn | AP)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:49 AM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska - A conservation group has filed a petition seeking endangered species status for a subspecies of Alaska wolves. The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service July 15 to protect Alexander Archipelago wolves who live in southeast Alaska. The organization says the wolves are threatened by deforestation, hunting, trapping and climate change. This is at least the third time a petition has been filed on behalf of the wolves. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rejected the most recent petition, concluding populations were stable almost everywhere except for a subset near and on Prince of Wales island.

Latest News

News

Alaskans react to Walmart face masks requirements going into effect

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Monday, Walmart started to require customers to wear a mask when entering and shopping in its stores.

News

Pebble Mine Project EIS to be released Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Final EIS to be released Friday, July 24, 2020.

News

85 crew members of a seafood vessel test positive for COVID-19 on a vessel in Unalaska

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Those who tested positive will sail to Seward as planned with American Seafoods medical support personnel on board. They are expected to arrive by Wednesday.

News

Driver goes through barricades and crashes his car into hole

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova and Samie Solina
Officers on the scene say the man wasn’t seriously hurt and was able to pull himself out of the car. When officers arrived he was standing near the vehicle.

Latest News

News

AK Pebble Painters hides artistic surprises across Anchorage

Updated: 15 hours ago
The AK Pebble Painters are hiding artistic surprises across Anchorage.

Education

Former students and teachers speak out about racism at Grace Christian School

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
Protesters requested a public acknowledgment from the school.

State

DHSS reports new daily high, with 82 Alaskans testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:53 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
COVID-19 case update

News

Fish Creek is officially open for dipnetting

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:41 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Fish Creek now open for personal use dipnet fishery

State

Sunday is voter registration deadline for 2020 Primary Election

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:04 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Sunday is the last day to update your voter registration card or register to vote in the 2020 Primary Election.

News

Social media for Rubio, Sullivan confuses Cummings, Lewis

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:27 PM AKDT
The posts were quickly revised with photos of Lewis, a Democratic lawmaker who died Friday at the age of 80.