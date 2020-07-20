Petition seeks endangered species status for Alaska wolves

JUNEAU, Alaska - A conservation group has filed a petition seeking endangered species status for a subspecies of Alaska wolves. The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service July 15 to protect Alexander Archipelago wolves who live in southeast Alaska. The organization says the wolves are threatened by deforestation, hunting, trapping and climate change. This is at least the third time a petition has been filed on behalf of the wolves. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rejected the most recent petition, concluding populations were stable almost everywhere except for a subset near and on Prince of Wales island.