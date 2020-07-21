2 Alaska Airlines employees tested positive for COVID, others now asked to quarantine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Alaska Airlines employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in what appear to be isolated incidents, an airline spokesperson said Monday.

The employees worked two separate shifts that did not overlap, Spokesperson Tim Thompson said, adding that the two had “limited contact with the public during their shifts.”

The airline said it is following CDC guidelines and asking several other employees to quarantine and monitor symptoms.

Thompson said Alaska Airlines provides masks and hand sanitizers for employees on duty. It also provides sanitization supplies so that employees can clean work areas before and after employees work at the gate, check-in counters, kiosks and bag sizers.

Alaska Airlines has required pilots, flight attendants and customer service agents to wear masks since May 4. Passengers have been required to masks when flying since May 11.

In June, the airline added enforcement measures to its passenger mask requirement. Flight attendants would be able to issue a notice to a passenger that refused to wear a mask that could allow the airlines to review and suspend the traveler’s ability to fly with the airline.

