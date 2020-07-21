Advertisement

31 states now on NY, CT, NJ quarantine list as COVID spikes

Alaska is one of the 31 states
Arriving travelers walk by a sign in the baggage claim area of Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in New York. New York is asking visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine for 14 days. The two-week quarantine will last two weeks from the time of last contact within the identified state. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Arriving travelers walk by a sign in the baggage claim area of Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in New York. New York is asking visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine for 14 days. The two-week quarantine will last two weeks from the time of last contact within the identified state. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) (WCAX)
By By MARINA VILLENEUVE
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Residents from 31 states must now quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as dozens of states face rising positive COVID-19 rates.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledged Tuesday that the quarantine is “imperfect” but said the quarantine could help protect the states against the risk of increased spread. The governor’s office said 724 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday -- a figure that has plunged since the virus peaked in mid-April but has declined at a much slower rate since late June.

The percentage of positive results has plateaued around one percent since mid-June, with 1.2% of 66,000 tests conducted Monday coming up positive.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

