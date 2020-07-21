31 states now on NY, CT, NJ quarantine list as COVID spikes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Residents from 31 states must now quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as dozens of states face rising positive COVID-19 rates.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledged Tuesday that the quarantine is “imperfect” but said the quarantine could help protect the states against the risk of increased spread. The governor’s office said 724 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday -- a figure that has plunged since the virus peaked in mid-April but has declined at a much slower rate since late June.

The percentage of positive results has plateaued around one percent since mid-June, with 1.2% of 66,000 tests conducted Monday coming up positive.

