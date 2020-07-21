Advertisement

Anchorage awarded grant to fund first electric garbage truck

Anchorage to get first electric garbage truck
Anchorage to get first electric garbage truck(Mayor's office)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded the Municipality of Anchorage Department of Solid Waste Services (SWS) a $689,659 grant to help fund the city’s first electric garbage truck and medium-duty box truck. The grant will also help fund an innovative battery charging system.

According to the press release from the Mayors office the grant is part of $139 million in federal funding for 55 projects across the country that will support new and innovative advanced vehicle technologies.

“This is really cool – Anchorage gets to demonstrate innovation and prove sustainability,” said Mayor Ethan Berkowitz. “And hopefully the results of this test will validate technology that has benefits across the state and Circumpolar North.”

The innovative battery technology will be the only one in the state of Alaska, according to the release.

The trucks are expected to be deployed in Anchorage in 2021.

Read the full press release HERE.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Roadtrippin

Roadtrippin’ to Valdez for some halibut fishing

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Marlise Irby
RoadTrippin' to Valdez to catch some halibut.

Roadtrippin

Valdez Halibut Fishing

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Roadtrippin' to Valdez

Education

Anchorage Montessori School moving forward with in-person classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
Some private schools say their ability to make decisions independently makes it easier for them to reopen.

News

31 states now on NY, CT, NJ quarantine list as COVID spikes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By By MARINA VILLENEUVE
Residents from 31 states -- including Alaska -- must now quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Crime

A Young Killer's Second Chance

Updated: 3 hours ago
Channel 2 News 5:00 Report

Latest News

News

Trio of Longtime Dentists Fired From SCF over alleged Fraud

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
Amid allegations of fraud, three longtime dentists have been fired from South Central Foundation, an Anchorage-based non-profit health care organization serving some 65,000 Alaska-Native patients across Alaska.

News

ASD is likely to begin school year online

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
According to the ASD superintendent, it is likely the district will start its first day of school online.

News

A Young Killer’s Second Chance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
An Anchorage teen who killed a mother and daughter will get a second chance at making a life for himself. Now 20 years old, he's aged out of the juvenile justice system and is a free man.

Coronavirus

UPDATE:DHSS reports 92 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Over 2,000 total cases of COVID-19 for the state since the pandemic started.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 9 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.