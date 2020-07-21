Anchorage awarded grant to fund first electric garbage truck

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded the Municipality of Anchorage Department of Solid Waste Services (SWS) a $689,659 grant to help fund the city’s first electric garbage truck and medium-duty box truck. The grant will also help fund an innovative battery charging system.

According to the press release from the Mayors office the grant is part of $139 million in federal funding for 55 projects across the country that will support new and innovative advanced vehicle technologies.

“This is really cool – Anchorage gets to demonstrate innovation and prove sustainability,” said Mayor Ethan Berkowitz. “And hopefully the results of this test will validate technology that has benefits across the state and Circumpolar North.”

The innovative battery technology will be the only one in the state of Alaska, according to the release.

The trucks are expected to be deployed in Anchorage in 2021.

