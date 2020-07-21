Advertisement

Anchorage Montessori School moving forward with in-person classes

Anchorage Montessori School is planning to move forward with in-person classes
Anchorage Montessori School is planning to move forward with in-person classes
By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some private schools are facing the same challenges as public schools when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Anchorage Montessori School, which has about 160 students reopened last month after closing in late March due to the virus.

Student enrollment went from 90-30% after the pandemic hit.

Since it reopened, it has implemented several safety measures including temperature checks, hourly cleanings in classrooms and physical distancing where possible.

Right now, it’s leaving it up to parents to decide whether they want their children to wear face coverings.

“The changes that we’ve made are in place right now -- we expect to continue them moving forward, there is some discussion whether or not face coverings should be mandated for students, there’s research that goes both ways as far as the benefits and the detriments, there are parents that are feeling both ways, some want them to, some don’t want them to,” Richard Toymil, executive director of the Anchorage Montessori School said.

Toymil said 80% of its students are expected to return to in-person classes when school starts August 19.

“It is somewhat different, we are going to open full-time if all goes well, and we are following the mayor’s recommendations, regarding the potential for another hunker down, we are not sure,” he said.

