ASD is likely to begin school year online

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to the ASD superintendent, it is likely the district will start its first day of school online.

“The plans were built around the science of this virus and the disease and the spread and the guidance from our state experts,” Bishop said.

If Anchorage were to be in a “high” risk level, they will move to eLearning five days a week, according to Bishop.

The includes the district’s plans based off of Municipality alert levels. ASD Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop said the district suspects that, based on data from the past few days of daily case counts in Anchorage, the plan will be operating in the “high level.” Based on the ASD website, a high-level risk includes a plan where “school would most likely be conducted entirely online with no student/staff contact in school buildings.”

According to Bishop, the district will be assessing their plan based on a 14-day average of cases in the municipality. The municipality’s “high” alert level would be an average daily incidence of over 29 cases.

Right now, the 14-day average is at 25, according to the ASD website. The seven-day average is currently at 30.

“The work that we’re doing this summer was really a blended model to be able to have that ability to be flexible,” Bishop said. “And so we’re confident that we can do it.”

Bishop said they will be communicating with parents ahead of time so they can work out childcare and work schedules.

According to Bishop, the 14-day average of case counts in the municipality would need to be under 29 if the district were to welcome students back to the classroom.

