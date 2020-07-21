Advertisement

Decreasing clouds for our Tuesday as we warm up above average

Partly cloudy in Anchorage on Tuesday with a high of 69 degrees.
By Howie Gordon
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tuesday starts off with temps in the upper 50s along with early rain showers that should taper off in the early morning hours. Winds will be light as we warm up to 69 degrees while under partly cloudy skies as clouds decrease throughout the day. Mostly cloudy as our clouds increase for Tuesday night with light winds while we drop down to 54 degrees overnight.

Cloudy on Wednesday with a high of 62 degrees, 10 mph winds and a 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy for Wednesday night with 10 mph winds and a 50 percent chance of showers as we drop down to 50 degrees. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be partly sunny on Thursday as we warm up to 71 degrees for a high.

As our recent rain producing storm moves off to the southeast, a lot of the cloud cover is moving out (from west to east) as the the system departs the region. Add in some high pressure development from the south and Tuesday will be a slight transition day with a cloud clearing afternoon before more storms arrive potentially on Wednesday (from the northwest). The atmosphere could still be slightly unstable enough in the Copper River Basin on Tuesday to spark an afternoon and evening thunderstorm or two. Tomorrow’s (Wednesdays) storms will bring another round of rainfall to Southcentral. Precipitation should taper from west to east by Wednesday evening as the storm quickly vacates the area leading to improved conditions for Thursday.

For the extended period, Thursday through Monday, for the next 3-7 days the Alaskan Mainland is looking at a cool and unsettled weather pattern. Storms will move through the Bering Sea/Aleutian Islands on Friday and Saturday, and then continue advancing through the Gulf of Alaska on Sunday into Monday morning. Then the storm will track northeastward from the central Gulf of Alaska and into either Southeast Alaska or The Yukon Territory. If these storms are close enough to Southcentral then we could see Turnagain Arm winds increase on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sun cycles in on Tuesday...with showers

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jackie Purcell
Anchorage sees sunshine Tuesday ahead of rain on Wednesday

Forecast

Monday Evening Weather KTUU 7-20-20

Updated: 23 hours ago

Forecast

Early showers to start off our Monday but we dry off

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:58 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Cloudy in Anchorage on Monday with a high of 66 degrees.

Forecast

Howie's Monday Morning Weather for (7-20-20)

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:27 AM AKDT
Channel 2 Morning Edition

Latest News

Forecast

Clouds, rain and showers to start the week

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:05 PM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Your Sunday evening forecast including the 7-Day forecast for Anchorage.

Forecast

Sunday evening weather

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:45 PM AKDT
More rain for the Panhandle and rising water on the Matanuska River.

Forecast

Clouds and showers to start the week

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:16 PM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Your weekend forecast with Tracy Sinclare!

Forecast

KTUU Weather Forecast Saturday Evening

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:26 PM AKDT
Cloudy skies and a chance of showers through the start of the week.

Forecast

Clouds, cooler, winds and maybe some rain

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:15 PM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Mostly cloudy in Anchorage on Friday with a high of 68 degrees.

Forecast

Partly sunny Friday, and possibly Saturday too. Thunderstorms also possible.

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:07 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
Partly sunny to end the week and start the weekend.