Decreasing clouds for our Tuesday as we warm up above average

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tuesday starts off with temps in the upper 50s along with early rain showers that should taper off in the early morning hours. Winds will be light as we warm up to 69 degrees while under partly cloudy skies as clouds decrease throughout the day. Mostly cloudy as our clouds increase for Tuesday night with light winds while we drop down to 54 degrees overnight.

Cloudy on Wednesday with a high of 62 degrees, 10 mph winds and a 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy for Wednesday night with 10 mph winds and a 50 percent chance of showers as we drop down to 50 degrees. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be partly sunny on Thursday as we warm up to 71 degrees for a high.

As our recent rain producing storm moves off to the southeast, a lot of the cloud cover is moving out (from west to east) as the the system departs the region. Add in some high pressure development from the south and Tuesday will be a slight transition day with a cloud clearing afternoon before more storms arrive potentially on Wednesday (from the northwest). The atmosphere could still be slightly unstable enough in the Copper River Basin on Tuesday to spark an afternoon and evening thunderstorm or two. Tomorrow’s (Wednesdays) storms will bring another round of rainfall to Southcentral. Precipitation should taper from west to east by Wednesday evening as the storm quickly vacates the area leading to improved conditions for Thursday.

For the extended period, Thursday through Monday, for the next 3-7 days the Alaskan Mainland is looking at a cool and unsettled weather pattern. Storms will move through the Bering Sea/Aleutian Islands on Friday and Saturday, and then continue advancing through the Gulf of Alaska on Sunday into Monday morning. Then the storm will track northeastward from the central Gulf of Alaska and into either Southeast Alaska or The Yukon Territory. If these storms are close enough to Southcentral then we could see Turnagain Arm winds increase on Saturday and Sunday.

