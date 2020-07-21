Advertisement

UPDATE:DHSS reports 92 new cases of COVID-19

More then 2,000 total cases of COVID-19
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
UPDATE: DHSS today announced 111 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. The 92 are residents in 18 communities: Anchorage (64), Fairbanks (5), Wasilla (5), Soldotna (3), Homer (2), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Bethel Census Area, Eagle River, Juneau, Kenai, Kotzebue, North Slope Borough, Palmer, SE Fairbanks Census Area, Seward, Sitka, Sutton and Valdez-Cordova Census Area. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 2,041.

17 new nonresidents were also identified in:

  • Juneau City and Borough: 6 seafood industry in Juneau
  • Municipality of Anchorage: 1 seafood industry, 1 tourism, 1 unknown industry
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 1 unknown industry in Soldotna
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 1 seafood industry in Kodiak
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1 visitor in Wasilla
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1 tourism
  • Unknown location: 3 unknown industry and 1 other industry

Original Story:

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska sees another spike in COVID-19 cases among residents in the state. The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services has announced 92 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,041. Currently, there are 1,286 active cases and 737 recovered cases. The total number of nonresident cases is currently at 466 with 17 new nonresident cases.

The new case counts are out of the following areas of the state:

Anchorage Municipality (64)

Kenai Peninsula Borough (7)

Fairbanks North Star Borough (5)

Juneau City and Borough (1)

Matanuska-Susitna Borough (7)

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (1)

Bethel Census Area (1)

Sitka City and Borough (1)

Northwest Arctic Borough (1)

North Slope Borough (1)

Valdez-Cordova Census Area (1)

Aleutians Beast Borough (1)

COVID-19 Case Count
COVID-19 Case Count(KTUU)

In addition, there are 105 total hospitalizations. No new deaths have been reported. To date, 18 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March of 2020.

For more information, click HERE.

A closer look at the Southcentral COVID-19 case count
A closer look at the Southcentral COVID-19 case count(KTUU)

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

