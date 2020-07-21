UPDATE:DHSS reports 92 new cases of COVID-19

UPDATE: DHSS today announced 111 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. The 92 are residents in 18 communities: Anchorage (64), Fairbanks (5), Wasilla (5), Soldotna (3), Homer (2), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Bethel Census Area, Eagle River, Juneau, Kenai, Kotzebue, North Slope Borough, Palmer, SE Fairbanks Census Area, Seward, Sitka, Sutton and Valdez-Cordova Census Area. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 2,041.

17 new nonresidents were also identified in:

Juneau City and Borough: 6 seafood industry in Juneau

Municipality of Anchorage: 1 seafood industry, 1 tourism, 1 unknown industry

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 1 unknown industry in Soldotna

Kodiak Island Borough: 1 seafood industry in Kodiak

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1 visitor in Wasilla

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1 tourism

Unknown location: 3 unknown industry and 1 other industry

Original Story:

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska sees another spike in COVID-19 cases among residents in the state. The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services has announced 92 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,041. Currently, there are 1,286 active cases and 737 recovered cases. The total number of nonresident cases is currently at 466 with 17 new nonresident cases.

The new case counts are out of the following areas of the state:

Anchorage Municipality (64)

Kenai Peninsula Borough (7)

Fairbanks North Star Borough (5)

Juneau City and Borough (1)

Matanuska-Susitna Borough (7)

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (1)

Bethel Census Area (1)

Sitka City and Borough (1)

Northwest Arctic Borough (1)

North Slope Borough (1)

Valdez-Cordova Census Area (1)

Aleutians Beast Borough (1)

COVID-19 Case Count (KTUU)

In addition, there are 105 total hospitalizations. No new deaths have been reported. To date, 18 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March of 2020.

A closer look at the Southcentral COVID-19 case count (KTUU)

