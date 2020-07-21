Advertisement

DOT has spent thousands on fixing vandalized storm drains

More than 30 storm drains in Anchorage have been vandalized over the last month. All on DOT roadways have been fixed, but no arrests have been made according to APD.
More than 30 storm drains in Anchorage have been vandalized over the last month. All on DOT roadways have been fixed, but no arrests have been made according to APD.(Taylor Clark)
By Taylor Clark
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More storm drains in Anchorage were vandalized over the weekend, bringing the total number tampered with since late June to 35, according to the Department of Transportation.

The drains that DOT is responsible for are fixed for now, but Anchorage police said they don’t have a suspect and have not made any arrests.

Maintenance on the drains is turning into a problem that Shannon McCarthy with DOT said is beginning to rack up serious costs to taxpayers.

There were 31 tampered with before the weekend of July 17. Four more were reported vandalized on Dowling Road over the weekend.

McCarthy said of the 31 before the weekend, half have either been irretrievable or missing altogether. The four from Dowling were recovered and fixed.

They aren’t cheap or easy to get on short notice according to McCarthy. She said the highest cost for replacement is up to $400, and finding them is difficult because normally they only need to replace one or two every year.

The grates over the storm drains have been either stolen or dropped to the bottom of the storm drain, which can be as deep as 15 feet. McCarthy said getting the 90-pound metal out is difficult and requires more than a single pair of hands to fix.

All the repairs have been made on overtime as well, adding to the financial loss according to McCarthy.

She estimated that it costs about $100 in overtime for every single call to fix a vandalized drain. She said this bad prank has easily run up over $5,000 so far.

“We don’t have a lot of money,” she said. “This is a razor-thin budget. We would rather save that budget for snow and ice removal.”

While money is tight, the real concern here is for the safety of motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. When the grate is off, McCarthy said the hole is about two feet wide and three feet long, so a whole person could easily fall in if they happen to step into it. It, of course, creates a major traffic hazard as well.

Part of the reason DOT has been right behind whoever is responsible, McCarthy said, is because if the state doesn’t act fast to fix the problem they would become liable in the event of an accident.

For the sake of safety and not wasting taxpayer money, she said the department is kindly asking those responsible to quit.

“It probably started off as a harmless prank, but it’s not harmless,” she said. “It’s costing the State of Alaska dollars to everybody including yourselves.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Seward residents raise concerns over plan to transport COVID-positive seafood workers through city

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
Critics of the plan say it's unnecessary to have the crew stop in Seward.

Coronavirus

Juneau joins other Alaska communities in requiring masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The City and Borough of Juneau Assembly has voted unanimously to require face coverings in certain indoor settings.

News

2 Alaska Airlines employees tested positive for COVID, others now asked to quarantine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Two Alaska Airlines employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in what appear to be isolated incidents, an airline spokesperson said Monday.

News

Juneau fish processing plant reports 38 positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Juneau fish processing plant reports 38 positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Latest News

Crime

Man with history of international ATM skimming caught in Alaska

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Investigators say Rosu is believed to have used skimmers to steal card data from people in California and Alaska.

Economy

Employer blames extra jobless benefits for worker shortage

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
The owner of Alaska Snowmobile Salvage is convinced the extra $600 per week that the federal government added to unemployment benefits is making it hard for some employees to return to work.

News

Alaskans react to Walmart face masks requirements going into effect

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Monday, Walmart started to require customers to wear a mask when entering and shopping in its stores.

News

Pebble Mine Project EIS to be released Friday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Final EIS to be released Friday, July 24, 2020.

News

Petition seeks endangered species status for Alaska wolves

Updated: 15 hours ago
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rejected the most recent petition, concluding populations were stable almost everywhere except for a subset near and on Prince of Wales island.

News

85 crew members of a seafood vessel test positive for COVID-19 on a vessel in Unalaska

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Those who tested positive will sail to Seward as planned with American Seafoods medical support personnel on board. They are expected to arrive by Wednesday.