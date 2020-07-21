Glacier Brewhouse announces temporary closure
The general manager posted the announcement on Facebook saying that there was confirmation of a positive case within the staff and they are temporarily closing out of an “abundance of caution”.
Also noted in the announcement is that the entire staff will be tested and the restaurant will be professionally sanitized before reopening.
