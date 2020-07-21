Advertisement

Glacier Brewhouse announces temporary closure

Glacier Brewhouse temp closure
Glacier Brewhouse temp closure(Glacier Brewhouse)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Jul. 21, 2020
The general manager posted the announcement on Facebook saying that there was confirmation of a positive case within the staff and they are temporarily closing out of an “abundance of caution”.

Also noted in the announcement is that the entire staff will be tested and the restaurant will be professionally sanitized before reopening.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

