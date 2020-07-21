Salmon Shark grabbing dinner off Shumagin Island

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thank you Dale Pedersen for sending us this video. All salmon sharks were released.

According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Salmon sharks can grow over 10 feet long. The average shark is usually 6.5-8 feet long. The largest salmon shark on record weighed 660 pounds. Salmon sharks can live up to 25 years of age.

ADFG has it listed on their website that adult salmon sharks migrate alone or in loose groups of 30 to 40 individuals, following schools of Pacific salmon.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.