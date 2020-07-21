Seward residents raise concerns over plan to transport COVID-positive seafood workers through city

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The City of Seward said 85 crew members aboard the fishing vessel American Triumph tested positive for COVID-19 before the boat left harbor in Unalaska overnight Sunday.

The ship is expected to arrive in Seward Wednesday. Upon arrival, the city said the crew will “load directly onto waiting buses to travel directly to their anchorage isolation location for further care and monitoring.”

The city clerk's office on facebook called the plan "effective and safe" for getting those involved into quarantine.

But in the comments, some Seward residents argued the city didn't need to be a stop for those on board.

“They could also take that ship to Kodiak or Homer, both ports which are considerably closer to Dutch Harbor than they are to Seward,” one Seward resident, David Paperman, said.

But the mayor of Seward said on social media "Alaskans have a long legacy of helping those in need...Seward is willing and able to respond to this request for assistance, knowing that risks have been mitigated to protect our community and our own health care system."

The plan itself is a collaboration between several groups including the State Department of Health and Social Services. The Port of Alaska in Anchorage was contacted, but after hearing logistical issues with docking the boat in anchorage the group decided to move in another direction.

“It very likely would’ve ended up that you would either have to be moving the ship back and forth along our dock throughout the week or anchoring out in the middle of the inlet,” said Port Official Jim Jager.

Separately, 34 crew members who tested negative are expected to take a charter flight to Anchorage for quarantine. No timeline was offered for that flight.

