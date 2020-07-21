Trio of Longtime Dentists Fired From SCF over alleged Fraud

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Three prominent dental providers employed by the nonprofit health care organization Southcentral Foundation were abruptly fired Thursday, according to a statement issued Tuesday by SCF.

“After receiving an anonymous complaint, SCF conducted an independent investigation that substantiated serious compliance issues in the SCF Dental Department,” the organization said in a prepared statement.

“The investigation found that the dentists falsified health records by attributing one dentist as the provider of routine dental exams when that dentist did not actually perform the procedures. All procedures were performed by qualified dentists, and there was no impact to customer-owner safety,” SCF said.

SCF was established by Alaska Regional Corporation CIRI, and serves “nearly 65,000 Alaska Native and American Indian people living in Anchorage, Matanuska-Susitna Borough and 55 rural villages in the Anchorage Service Unit,” according to the organization’s website.

A biography previously available on the SCF website, but which has since been removed, describes Dr. Gottlieb as the organization’s first dentist, hired in 1982 after a career in the Indian Health Service. He is married to SCF President and CEO Dr. Katherine Gottlieb, and held recent titles as the SCF Chief of Staff and Vice President of Resource and Development, and oversaw SCF’s dental programs.

Dr. Tom Kovaleski was also one of the organization’s original dentists, starting in 1986, according to Tuesday’s statement from SCF, which also stated Dr. Clay Crossett, the Dental Director, had been with the organization since 2000.

SCF said it self-reported the compliance issues to the U.S. Attorneys Office and that it “will fully comply” with any investigations.

In July 2016, SCF started construction on a new, five-story dental clinic that was to expand dental services by adding 32 chairs to the existing 15 chairs already in use and to create a children’s dental clinic.

In September 2018, a ribbon-cutting officially opened the building, naming it the “Dr. Katherine and Dr. Kevin Gottlieb Building.” In addition to providing pediatric care, the building also houses the orthodontic department and the Dental Assistant Technology Program, which trains individuals for careers as dental assistants.

In an article about the building’s groundbreaking, published July 11, 2016, KNBA News reported SCF was “funding the project with revenues from Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.