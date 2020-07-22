3.4 magnitude earthquake felt near Big Lake Wednesday morning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - USGS says a 3.4 earthquake was felt seven kilometers south of Big Lake Wednesday morning.

Officials say it happened around 6:53 a.m.

The earthquake felt in Big Lake comes hours after a magnitude-7.8 earthquake hit 99 kilometers from Perryville, Alaska leading to a Tsunami warning.

The warning has since been canceled.

The UAF Alaska Earthquake Center says the Big Lake earthquake and Tuesday’s earthquake are not related.

The center says aftershocks may be felt and for the latest information, you can get updates on its website.

