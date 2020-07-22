Alaska Bar sidesteps contentious Dershowitz keynote choice

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Bar Association has sidestepped a controversy over its keynote speaker when it canceled the annual conference because of concerns over COVID-19.

The bar had invited famed trial attorney Alan Dershowitz to give the keynote at the annual convention. But his choice drew criticism, with some saying his selection sends the wrong message in Alaska, which has some of the highest rates of violence against women in the nation.

Dershowitz says he’s done nothing wrong with the people he has represented, including Jeffrey Epstein and O.J. Simpson. But Anchorage attorney Scott Kendall says Dershowitz made the decision to represent certain people.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.