Alaska Bar sidesteps contentious Dershowitz keynote choice

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2020 file photo Attorney Alan Dershowitz arrives for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. Some Alaska Bar Association members are objecting to the selection of Dershowitz to give the keynote at this year's annual conference. Alaska's Energy Desk say critics point to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, which causes concern for a state that traditional has high rates of violence toward women. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By MARK THIESSEN
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Bar Association has sidestepped a controversy over its keynote speaker when it canceled the annual conference because of concerns over COVID-19.

The bar had invited famed trial attorney Alan Dershowitz to give the keynote at the annual convention. But his choice drew criticism, with some saying his selection sends the wrong message in Alaska, which has some of the highest rates of violence against women in the nation.

Dershowitz says he’s done nothing wrong with the people he has represented, including Jeffrey Epstein and O.J. Simpson. But Anchorage attorney Scott Kendall says Dershowitz made the decision to represent certain people.

