All-Star Game brings together past & present Alaska baseball players

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Alliance Baseball League held its first-ever all-star game between current players and former Legion Legends at Mulcahy Stadium on Monday.

The Legends line up had five Major League Baseball draft picks including former South High standout Johnny Homza who plays professionally in the San Diego Padres Organization. Homza is back in Anchorage since minor league baseball didn’t have a season.

“I’m jealous our season got canceled, and these guys are getting games in,” Homza said with a grin before Monday’s game.

The Alliance Baseball League is meant to fill the void of the National American Legion baseball season which was canceled due to the coronavirus. Alliance president Steve Nerland says the league has 29 teams, 350 players, and is on track to play 400 games this summer.

To many, the mark of a successful season will be how many players go home healthy, and so far Nerland says the league hasn’t had any coronavirus cases.

“Get through to next Wednesday, that’s the finish line,” Nerland said alluding to the end of the season.

The Legion Legends and Alliance All-Stars play again on Tuesday and the Alliance League state tournament begins Friday.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.