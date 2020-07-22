Advertisement

All-Star Game brings together past & present Alaska baseball players

Alliance League All-Star game at Mulcahy Stadium.
Alliance League All-Star game at Mulcahy Stadium.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:03 AM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Alliance Baseball League held its first-ever all-star game between current players and former Legion Legends at Mulcahy Stadium on Monday.

The Legends line up had five Major League Baseball draft picks including former South High standout Johnny Homza who plays professionally in the San Diego Padres Organization. Homza is back in Anchorage since minor league baseball didn’t have a season.

“I’m jealous our season got canceled, and these guys are getting games in,” Homza said with a grin before Monday’s game.

The Alliance Baseball League is meant to fill the void of the National American Legion baseball season which was canceled due to the coronavirus. Alliance president Steve Nerland says the league has 29 teams, 350 players, and is on track to play 400 games this summer.

To many, the mark of a successful season will be how many players go home healthy, and so far Nerland says the league hasn’t had any coronavirus cases.

“Get through to next Wednesday, that’s the finish line,” Nerland said alluding to the end of the season.

The Legion Legends and Alliance All-Stars play again on Tuesday and the Alliance League state tournament begins Friday.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

UPDATE: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal areas

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews and Patrick Enslow
A tsunami warning has been issued for a region of Alaska.

Homepage

One Alaska: Many Voices

Updated: 12 hours ago
Channel 2 tackles some tough conversations and reflects on the Alaskan experience in One Alaska: Many Voices.

Homepage

Employer blames extra jobless benefits for worker shortage

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:44 PM AKDT
Employer blames extra jobless benefits for worker shortage

Homepage

Bear visits Hotel Alyeska

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:37 AM AKDT
|

Latest News

Homepage

Protester holding caribou heart takes the stage at Sen. Sullivan campaign event

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:17 PM AKDT
|