Advertisement

Anchorage Public Libraries scale back services, temporarily close other locations

The Loussac Library after opening up limited in-person services in early July.
The Loussac Library after opening up limited in-person services in early July.(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Public Library has temporarily shut down two library locations in “an abundance of caution” after a possible COVID-19 exposure was reported.

The Mountain View and Chugiak-Eagle River libraries were closed Tuesday after the library said staff was potentially exposed to the virus.

When all libraries open on Wednesday it will be with further limited services. The library had partially reopened limited in-person services, which are now being scaled back due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the municipality.

“We’re closely monitoring the city and state counts and kind of trying to take any additional guidance from that,” Misty Rose Nesvick, community engagement coordinator, said.

COVID-19 CLOSURE AND SERVICE CHANGE NOTICE: TL/DR- Two locations with 1 day closures, all locations moving to curbside...

Posted by Anchorage Public Library on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

People can still check out materials but that will only be through curbside service. While the Loussac Library had previously allowed patrons to walk into the building and use a laptop, that service has been put on hold.

“We’ve only been able to offer that service for 20 days ... but yes, our location did see a need and Loussac did reach capacity on a few occasions,” Nesvick said.

While laptops are no longer available, all library locations besides the Muldoon location have Wi-Fi accessible all day outside the buildings.

Nesvick said the outdoor book drops are still open at all locations, and she asks people to continue to return materials as they are due. Personal librarian services are still available and Youth Programs to Go can still be checked out.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AK Pebble Painters hides artistic surprises across Anchorage

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:52 PM AKDT
The AK Pebble Painters are hiding artistic surprises across Anchorage.

Community

With tourism down, Municipality sees negative revenue variance

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:53 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
Revenues are about $16 million lower than initially expected.

News

35th annual Bear Paw Festival to be Held September 3rd -7th

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:09 AM AKDT
|
By Gilbert Cordova and Austin Sjong
The Chugiak-Eagle River Chamber of Commerce announced it is having the Bear Paw Festival on September 3rd through the 7th.

Community

For second straight night, Anchorage Assembly postpones vote on $22.5 M for homeless services locations

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:54 AM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
Another large turnout for public comment in part led to the Anchorage Assembly again delaying its vote on an ordinance related to homeless services.

Latest News

Community

Dipnetting season begins on Kenai River

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:43 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
It was a slow start as it usually is. Even with the pandemic still happening, the early birds present for the first day were more concerned with catching salmon than coronavirus.

Community

'We were completely blindsided': bars and restaurants express frustration with city

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:17 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
After reporting very poor sales over 4th of July weekend, a number of bars and restaurants that had COVID-positive cases come through the door are upset with the municipality of Anchorage.

Community

A group of High School girls are making masks for the community

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:11 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
A group of High School girls are making masks for the community

Community

Growing AK: Fairy Gardens

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 9:22 PM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
With tiny trees and tissue paper tents, a fairy garden makes the perfect home for our mischievous friends with wings. Well, in this case it was more of a fairy village.

Community

WATCH: A quick trip around downtown, aboard the trolley

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 5:58 PM AKDT
|
By Hank Davis
The Downtown Anchorage Trolley Tours are open for the summer, and running hourly trips -- but with tourism levels in a slump, most rides are averaging 2 to 4 passengers.

Community

WATCH: Fourth of July antique car parade rolls through Anchorage

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:03 PM AKDT
|
By KTUU News
With no official Fourth of July parade downtown this year, a group of antique car enthusiasts got together to put on a parade of their own to put on a show for the community and local nursing homes.