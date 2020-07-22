Anchorage Public Libraries scale back services, temporarily close other locations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Public Library has temporarily shut down two library locations in “an abundance of caution” after a possible COVID-19 exposure was reported.

The Mountain View and Chugiak-Eagle River libraries were closed Tuesday after the library said staff was potentially exposed to the virus.

When all libraries open on Wednesday it will be with further limited services. The library had partially reopened limited in-person services, which are now being scaled back due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the municipality.

“We’re closely monitoring the city and state counts and kind of trying to take any additional guidance from that,” Misty Rose Nesvick, community engagement coordinator, said.

COVID-19 CLOSURE AND SERVICE CHANGE NOTICE: TL/DR- Two locations with 1 day closures, all locations moving to curbside... Posted by Anchorage Public Library on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

People can still check out materials but that will only be through curbside service. While the Loussac Library had previously allowed patrons to walk into the building and use a laptop, that service has been put on hold.

“We’ve only been able to offer that service for 20 days ... but yes, our location did see a need and Loussac did reach capacity on a few occasions,” Nesvick said.

While laptops are no longer available, all library locations besides the Muldoon location have Wi-Fi accessible all day outside the buildings.

Nesvick said the outdoor book drops are still open at all locations, and she asks people to continue to return materials as they are due. Personal librarian services are still available and Youth Programs to Go can still be checked out.

