ASD fall sports practices further postponed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Due to rising COVID-19 cases in the Municipality of Anchorage, the Anchorage School District has pushed back the start date of fall sports practices from July 29 to at least Aug. 5.

The decision was announced Wednesday, shortly after the mayor released a new emergency order with limits on the capacity for indoor and outdoor gatherings.

The school district said it was also canceling all in-person contact between ASD coaches and student athletes. The decision was made in light of the municipality moving into ASD’s high-risk category.

Decisions about fall sports and activities will be made on a rolling two-week basis as the district continues to monitor cases.

