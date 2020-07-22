Clouds and rain return today but the sun appears again tomorrow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday starts off with clouds on the increase and eventually leading to a 50 percent chance for rain showers. We warm up to 62 degrees for a high with 10 mph winds. Wednesday night we drop down to 51 degrees with 10 mph winds and mostly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy Thursday morning becoming mostly sunny with a high of 71 degrees and light winds. Mostly clear for Thursday night but our mostly clear skies become mostly cloudy with light winds. Looking ahead, with light winds and early sun we will have a 50 percent chance for afternoon rain on Friday with a high of 68 degrees.

Storms are moving away from Southcentral and towards the Panhandle while storms over Southwest Alaska as well as the northwest approach Southcentral from the southwest and the northwest. Our clear skies will now see cloud cover increase into Wednesday morning as these storms move into the area. Rain could begin as early as this morning over the foothills of the Alaska Range, Cook Inlet, and the Western Kenai Peninsula. Precipitation will then fill in across much of Southcentral by midday with the greatest amounts of rain expected over the Kenai Peninsula and along the northern Gulf coast. The close proximity of these storms has increased gusty winds out of the northwest for the Barren Islands and Kodiak that should continue through Wednesday evening. Also, quick storm movement should lead to an early exit and clouds clearing from west to east Wednesday afternoon and evening. If enough sun shines then we cannot rule out some possible thunderstorm activity for the Susitna Valley and northern Copper River Basin this afternoon and evening. The fast exit of these storms towards the southeast, should lead to a beautiful day for Southcentral on Thursday with clear skies and warm temperatures.

For the extended period, Friday through Tuesday, we will see cooler temperatures as well as an unsettled weather pattern as storms extend their reach into Southcentral and Southwest Alaska. Storms over the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands on Friday are projected to move east and northeast across the Gulf of Alaska. These storms could head into the Yukon Territory or stay further southeast and more stationary over the Panhandle. Either way, later in the week temperatures will be cooler and rainfall will be above average in Southcentral Alaska.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.