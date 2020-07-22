Advertisement

DHSS reports one new death and 92 new cases of COVID-19

By Marlise Irby
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska sees another spike in COVID-19 cases among residents in the state. The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services has announced 92 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,132. Currently, there are 1,360 active cases and 737 recovered cases. The total number of nonresident cases is currently at 487 with 21 new nonresident cases.

The new case counts are out of the following areas of the state:

Anchorage Municipality (41)

Ketchikan Gateway Borough (3)

Fairbanks North Star Borough (10)

Kenai Peninsula Borough (3)

Juneau City and Borough (7)

Matanuska-Susitna Borough (8)

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (3)

Sitka City and Borough (2)

North Slope Borough (1)

Valdez-Cordova Census Area (11)

Unknown (2)

In addition, there are 109 total hospitalizations. One new death has been reported. To date, 19 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March of 2020.

A closer look into Southcentral Alaska
A closer look into Southcentral Alaska(KTUU)

For more information, click HERE.

