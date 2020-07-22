Advertisement

Houston County, Texas, woman arrested after friend left in hot vehicle dies

Ashley Langham, 18, of Grapeland is charged with criminally negligent homicide after a man died in a hot vehicle at her home on July 14.
Ashley Langham, 18, of Grapeland is charged with criminally negligent homicide after a man died in a hot vehicle at her home on July 14.(Source: Houston County Jail)
By Stephanie Frazier and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - An arrest warrant affidavit details a homicide charge against a Grapeland woman.

Ashley Langham, 18, of Grapeland is charged with criminally negligent homicide after a man died in a hot vehicle at her home on July 14. She was arrested and has since been released on $8,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, an investigator was called to a private road in Grapeland, where a man had been found dead. When the investigator arrived, the man, identified as David Bradley Dunn, was lying next to a Chevrolet pickup on the ground. A second man, Jaelyn Reed, was also found at the scene, and he was life-flighted to a hospital in Tyler.

According to the affidavit, the second resident of the home where the truck was located is Dylan Duhon. He stated that he had been at work all day, and when he returned he found his friends unresponsive in the truck’s back seat. He said the friends had spent the night at the home the previous night, and when he left for work, they were asleep on the couch. He said they had been taking Xanax that night. He said he did not know how they ended up in the truck.

There were drugs found in the home, and Duhon was arrested for possession of the drugs.

Later it was learned that on the night before, Duhon and Ashley Langham had taken the two men to Houston to purchase the drugs that were found in the residence. Dunn and Reed were in the back seat of the truck, and it is believed that they were passed out when they arrived in Grapeland at the residence, the affidavit states.

The two men were still unconscious in the back seat in the morning, so Duhon had Langham take him to work the next morning in a different vehicle, leaving the two men in the truck all day in the heat. Langham said she checked on the two men that morning, and they were still asleep. The affidavit says it is believed that Ashley Langham is responsible for leaving the men in the truck in the heat of the day, and that being closed up in the truck led to the death of David Dunn.

Langham was arrested and has bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2020 KLTV and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:04 PM AKDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 6 minutes ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 18 minutes ago

National Politics

White House, GOP agree to virus testing but aid bill shifts

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Key GOP senators revolted over the emerging effort as the price tag could quickly swell above $1 trillion. Conservative Republicans vowed to slow-walk passage of any bill. But pressure is mounting.

News

WATCH: Gov. Dunleavy, officials speak on COVID cases and masks

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KTUU News
Gov. Mike Dunleavy is holding a COVID-19 update where officials will brief the public on recent cases, face masks and nursing and long term care facilities.

Latest News

National

NCAA football oversight asks board for time on fall sports

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA football oversight committee is asking the association's Board of Governors to avoid making a decision later this week on whether to conduct fall sports championships.

National Politics

US ratchets up China tensions, closing Houston consulate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and MATTHEW LEE
The United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, escalating tensions between the world’s largest economies as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure against China ahead of the November election.

National

Joe Biden calls Trump the country’s ‘first’ racist president

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden has said during a virtual town hall that President Donald Trump was the country's “first” racist president.

National

Biden says Trump has spread racism

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Biden says Trump has spread racism

Coronavirus

‘We are not the mask police,’ Ohio sheriff’s office says

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said it started getting calls about Ohio's mandatory mask order following the governor’s announcement on Wednesday.

News

Anchorage mayor returns to additional restrictions with new emergency order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz signed a new emergency order Wednesday, further limiting capacity in many public spaces as well as putting limits on personal indoor and outdoor gatherings.