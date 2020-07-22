Advertisement

Juneau mask mandate applies to state offices, CBJ attorney says

State Office Building in Juneau. (07/21/20)
State Office Building in Juneau. (07/21/20)(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Juneau mask mandate approved unanimously by the Assembly on Monday currently applies to state office buildings.

Robert Palmer, the attorney for the City and Borough of Juneau, said the Dunleavy administration would need to explicitly exempt state offices from the mandate. No exemption has been received by CBJ, meaning thousands of Juneau-based state workers are required to wear masks indoors while working, Palmer said.

Jeff Turner, a spokesperson for the governor, said the Dunleavy administration “is assessing procedures to address masking requirements in relation to municipal and borough government’s authority.

“State employees who interact with the members of the public and are unable to maintain six feet of separation must wear a face mask and members of the public entering state offices are asked to wear one,“ Turner said.

In late-June, the Dunleavy administration clashed with Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz over requirements to wear masks indoors. Attorney General Kevin Clarkson said state workers were exempt from the rules while working in Anchorage.

Kate Vogel, the Municipality of Anchorage’s top attorney, disagreed.

“The legislature has not acted to restrict Anchorage’s authority with respect to issuing mask mandates, nor has it exempted state-owned buildings from generally applicable local health and safety rules,” Vogel said.

If the Dunleavy administration exempts state workers from the Juneau mask mandate, Palmer said CBJ would likely not challenge that. But, the Assembly could choose to act.

The Legislature is a different story. Palmer explained that the Legislature would likely be exempt from any mask mandate if it convened in Juneau while the local ordinance is in effect.

Palmer said lawmakers are typically immune from many misdemeanors, as the mandate is a simple fine, it likely wouldn’t apply.

From mid-March through a special session in May, the Legislature applied its own COVID-19 rules. Visitors were banned from the Capitol building and virtually all lawmakers began to wear face masks as COVID case numbers rose.

Although not mandated across Alaska, the governor has supported wearing masks.

“The administration continues to strongly encourage all its employees and members of the public to use face masks whenever possible to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” Turner said.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Channel 2 News 5:00 Report