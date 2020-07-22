Ketchikan man charged in murder of stepfather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 22-year-old from Ketchikan has been charged with murder after his stepfather was found dead with extensive head injuries Friday.

First responders were called to a medical emergency around 3:30 a.m. Friday on Carlanna Lake Road in Ketchikan. Peter Jensen, 43, was found with bruising over his face, neck and ears and with lacerations over both eyes, according to charging documents.

First responders attempted life-saving measures but Jensen was pronounced dead at 4:11 a.m. Charges say Jensen’s stepson, Tyler Cavanaugh, had blood on his hands and feet and bloody clothing was found in different parts of the residence. Police say Cavanaugh was wearing only a T-shirt and underwear, and his right hand appeared to be swollen.

Charging documents state blood-covered jeans and a gray sweatshirt were found in the living room, and the jeans contained Cavanaugh’s wallet.

Bloody footprints in the shape of Crocs were spotted in the middle of a bed in the residence. Police obtained surveillance video from a liquor story showing Cavanaugh wearing blue Crocs earlier in the evening, charges state.

Jensen’s wife and Cavanaugh’s mother, called police after she “fell asleep in the living room” and woke up to find Cavanaugh “unresponsive and bloody.” She said she saw that her “husband looked dead on her floor.”

Cavanaugh told police that he had struck Jensen three times, causing Jensen to fall onto his bed, charges state.

Police arrested Cavanaugh, who is now being charged with murder in the second degree and held at Ketchikan Correctional Center. He is being held on a $50,000 cash appearance bond and a $100,000 cash performance bond, according to a release from police.

