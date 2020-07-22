Ketchikan ordinance banning LGBTQ discrimination

KETCHIKAN, Alaska - Alaska’s fifth-most populous city has passed an ordinance that bans discrimination against LGBTQ people.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports that Ketchikan on July 16 approved wide-ranging new protections for LGBTQ people that aren’t covered under federal law.

The city’s new ordinance prohibits discrimination against LGBTQ people in housing and in businesses. Ketchikan unanimously passed it following a demonstration outside a local flower shop after the owner reportedly refused to do business for a same-sex wedding.

The ordinance ensures autonomy for religious institutions and exclusive, member-based organizations. The ordinance goes into effect in August.