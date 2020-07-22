Advertisement

KPBSD creates flexible plan for back to school

Districts continue to make decisions on the reopening of schools.
By Samie Solina
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District has an approved plan by the board of education that it hopes will be able to work for its broad range of schools.

The plan was approved mid-July. It follows Alaska’s Smart Start framework which has districts layout protocols based on low, medium, and high-risk scenarios.

The district is following state health guidelines to determine protocols for schools.

According to Pegge Erkeneff, the director of communications for KPBSD, the district has split up schools by regions: Southern Kenai Peninsula, Central Kenai Peninsula, Eastern Kenai Peninsula, and individual communities with more isolated schools.

All schools that fall under the South Kenai Peninsula geographic area are currently considered in the medium-risk category. Schools in the Central Kenai Peninsula area are right on the line between medium and high risk. Those in the Eastern Kenai Peninsula geographic region are in the high-risk category. All schools in individual and more isolated communities are considered to be in the low-risk category.

If a region or school is considered to be in the high-risk category, most students in that area or school would be online learning. Erkeneff said there is a possible exception for children with a great need for in-person learning, such as those in special education.

“We want to keep especially our students in special education and that are at more or more vulnerable populations in school,” she said. “And so we’re doing everything possible to help meet the needs of those students as well for equity. But with medium risk, we can still be opening schools and the schools are going to be looking at all the different things they need to take into account.”

If a child does not have access to the internet, packets will be provided and teachers will be checking in with them.

For now, medium and low-risk operations would allow students to return back to the classroom with certain mitigating factors and procedures which includes the possibility of physical barriers to protect staff, limited capacity in buildings, and extra cleaning efforts.

School starts up for the district Aug. 24, so there is time for risk levels to change, Erkeneff said.

The district is offering up three different possibilities for learning. Parents can choose the home-school model, a remote-learning model that is tied in with the child’s neighborhood school, and an in-person education as long as case counts are low enough.

“100% remote learning through the neighborhood school so the differences between that and homeschool are the teacher at the school is the primary teacher in the remote learning and providing the content and accountability and everything while the child is remote learning from home,” Erkeneff said. “In contrast to homeschool, the parents and family are working with their advisor and doing all of the education for their child.”

Currently, there is no requirement for masks, but Erkeneff said that could change. Conversations will be happening this week about the policy.

“A lot of things could change because we have community spread happening,” Erkeneff said. “So we’ve made a plan that’s flexible, and we’re offering our families three choices for school.”

Erkeneff urges the public to remember that their actions to stop the spread of COVID-19 affects the possibility of students returning back to the classroom.

“The choices everybody makes right now, to keep their bubble small, wash their hands, wear a mask if they’re in public, indoor congregate settings, all of the choices we make now will affect what we can do on Aug. 24,” she said.

For more information, visit KPBSD’s website.

