Local teen recognized on a national level

Mia Elias takes her talent to the next level
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mia Elias started dancing when she was 5 years old. Now, 13 years later, she still carries that same passion and loves to dance. Growing up she started in ballet and then moved to contemporary dance.

“I started doing that within my school and I started choreographing for school and I also joined a competition team last year and the year before that,” said Elias.

Elias said she loves to create and express herself through dance. A talent that led her to represent Alaska at the 63rd Distinguished Young Women National Finals.

“You compete in 5 different categories, scholastic, interview, talent, self expression and then there’s academics,” said Elias.

Elias’ talent was a contemporary dance piece that she felt compelled to do because of the message of the song.

“The song is about how young girls see themselves, see media all the time and are pressured and so I felt that was a good connection with the program and what I love to do,” she added.

Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. Its mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, developing their self-confidence and participating in its Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for success after high school.

“So grateful to get the opportunity because one person in each state gets it,” said Elias.

Overall, Elias danced away with a couple thousand dollars in scholarship money. An opportunity she said happened all because she kept an open mind.

Elias graduated from West Anchorage High School. She plans to attend the University of South Alabama to study Biomedical Science.

