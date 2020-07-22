Man charged after vandalizing drain covers and concrete slabs

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department arrested 33-year-old Rodney S. Whitstine after receiving reports of a man removing drain covers and then throwing the covers down into the drain. Municipal Street Maintenance employees made the call around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The employees followed the suspect to the 700 block of Muldoon Road, he was detained at Debarr Road and Beaver Place. Through an investigation it was discovered that Whitstine had knocked over six decorative concrete tops on the 900-block of Muldoon Road; cracking one of them.

Whitstine is being charged with Disorderly Conduct and two counts of Criminal Mischief III. He has not been charged with the removal and/or theft of drain covers in previously reported incidents. Those cases are still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.