One Alaska: Many Voices premieres Wednesday

By KTUU News
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Channel 2 tackles some tough conversations and reflects on the Alaskan experience in One Alaska: Many Voices.

This special program will include conversations about race, homelessness, microaggressions, policing and more and how these topics impact Alaskans.

The program will feature a diverse group of Alaskans who share their experiences in the state but more importantly, talk about how Alaska can become a more inclusive place.

Viewers will be encouraged to engage in the conversation online through our social media platforms, starting with our coverage at 7 p.m. Join the conversation and post or Tweet what you think about #oneak

All this and more will be featured in One Alaska: Many Voices airing in a two-hour special Wednesday 7- 9 p.m. on Channel 2.

