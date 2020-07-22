One Alaska: Many Voices premieres Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Channel 2 tackles some tough conversations and reflects on the Alaskan experience in One Alaska: Many Voices.

This special program will include conversations about race, homelessness, microaggressions, policing and more and how these topics impact Alaskans.

The program will feature a diverse group of Alaskans who share their experiences in the state but more importantly, talk about how Alaska can become a more inclusive place.

Viewers will be encouraged to engage in the conversation online through our social media platforms, starting with our coverage at 7 p.m. Join the conversation and post or Tweet what you think about #oneak

Tomorrow night, KTUU is airing a discussion on race in Alaska. We want you to be part of the conversation. With policing a large part of the national discussion, here is our question...if I was stopped by a police officer, I believe I would be treated fairly. #oneak — KTUU.com (@Ch2KTUU) July 21, 2020

All this and more will be featured in One Alaska: Many Voices airing in a two-hour special Wednesday 7- 9 p.m. on Channel 2.

