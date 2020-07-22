Roadtrippin’ to Valdez for some halibut fishing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Come along on our Roadtrippin’ adventure!

This part of Roadtrippin' takes us on a trip to Valdez for some halibut fishing. Before we get there, we are going to make a couple stops along the way.

Did someone say pie...?

Homemade apple pie.

Just about two and a half hours up the Glenn Highway you will see Eureka Lodge on your left. This is a must-stop on your trip — not just because they sell homemade pies for $5 a slice, but because by this point, you are probably hungry.

From bacon cheeseburger for $12.50 to a steak sandwich for $16.50, this little lodge has everything, just don't ask about their $40 peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

I ordered a burger and a slice of homemade apple pie, and it did not disappoint. The pie tasted great and the crust was flaky and delicious as the ice cream melted across my plate.

After a nice break, we hit the road with only a couple of hours left until we would arrive in Valdez. On the way to Valdez, you have to drive through Thompson Pass which is breathtaking. Imagine you are in a Lord of the Rings movie with lush green mountains and waterfalls everywhere — that is Thompson Pass.

On the dock.

The following morning we woke up bright and early and headed to the docks around 6 a.m. to meet Captain Will Everett, owner of Valdez Saltwater Adventures.

Our boat!

Once aboard the Bald Eagle, we headed out into the Gulf of Alaska to catch some fish. Captain Everett took us to a reef about 3 hours from shore where the big ones were waiting for us.

Before the trip, I bought a pair of nifty fish hook earrings for good luck because I wanted to catch, and let me tell you, they paid off. Within minutes of anchoring the boat above a reef, I caught a Rock Fish... and another, and another, and then I caught my first Halibut.

Marlise and her halibut

Channel 2's Hank Davis and Patrick Enslow didn't do so bad either. Hank caught a Halibut and Patrick caught a Yellow Eye. But somehow I had the magic stick (I'm telling you it was the earrings)!

Patricks yellow eye fish.

Hank and his halibut

All in all, we had a successful day out on the water and brought back quite a haul.

All in a days work.

