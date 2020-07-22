Advertisement

Senators Sullivan and Murkowski commend the Air Force’s Arctic Strategy

(WHSV)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:38 AM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Senators Sullivan and Murkowski are expressing their approval of the Air Force’s Arctic Strategy.

The strategy “lays out an expansion of the competitive space in the Arctic under four lines of effort: vigilance in all domains, projecting power through a combat-credible force, cooperation with allies & partners, and preparation for Arctic operations. Importantly, this strategy also emphasizes continued work and collaboration with Alaska Native communities,” said Sullivan’s office in a press release.

“I applaud and commend the Air Force and Secretary Barbara Barrett for their leadership in developing the most robust Arctic strategy yet. This strategy is a testament to the Air Force’s enduring commitment to Alaska, which dates back more than 100 years when the father of the Air Force, Billy Mitchell, called Alaska the most strategic place in the world,” said Senator Sullivan.

The U.S. Air Force and Secretary Barbara Barrett today released an Arctic strategy document—the first such strategy for...

Posted by Senator Dan Sullivan on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

According to the Air Force’s Arctic Strategy, ”the Department of the Air Force provides close to 80 percent of DoD resourcing to the Arctic region. Installations across Alaska, Canada, and Greenland include large bases, training complexes, satellite command and control stations, and a constellation of more than 50 early warning and missile defense radars.”

Also:

“This is also one of the first Arctic strategies to highlight that it is the indigenous people who reside in Arctic communities that have the knowledge and skills about the region to help Air and Space Forces to better understand the Arctic environment. I would like to specifically applaud Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett for highlighting indigenous communities and harnessing their knowledge to enrich exercises for our military and allied partners as well as to enhance our national strategic interests. My sincere thanks to all that contributed to developing this Arctic Strategy for their involvement to advancing America’s interests in the Arctic and the world, " said Senator Murkowski.

The words from both Alaska Senators come a day shy of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo making remarks about the Arctic while in Denmark.

According to the Associated Press, Pompeo says the United States will become more active in the Arctic to counter growing Russian influence and to thwart attempts by China to insert itself into the region.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man charged after vandalizing drain covers and concrete slabs

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Man charged after being caught vandalizing drain covers and knocking over concrete slabs.

News

DHSS reports one new death and 92 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marlise Irby
One new death and 92 new cases of COVID-19

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Bad for beer, Alaska craft breweries concerned about aluminum can shortage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
A national can shortage has led to local supply problems for craft beer manufacturers in the state of Alaska.

Latest News

Homepage

All-Star Game brings together past & present Alaska baseball players

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Legion Legends and Alliance All-Stars play again on Tuesday and the Alliance League state tournament begins Friday.

News

Local teen recognized on a national level

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
Local teen receives preliminary award during a national scholarship competition.

News

3.4 magnitude earthquake felt near Big Lake Wednesday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
A 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit near Big Lake, Alaska early Wednesday morning.

News

Zen pilot stops in Anchorage

Updated: 6 hours ago
Channel 2 News Late Edition

News

Ketchikan ordinance banning LGBTQ discrimination

Updated: 7 hours ago
The ordinance goes into effect in August.

News

UPDATE: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal areas

Updated: 7 hours ago
Channel 2 Morning Edition