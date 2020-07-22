Tsunami warning near Chignik, Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Tsunami warning is in effect 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center. This warning includes coastal areas of Alaska from Kennedy Entrance to Umiak Pass.

The USGS says the tsunami warning went to place after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit 99 kilometers from Perryville, Alaska.

The National Weather Service says tsunami warnings are in effect for south Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, Pacific coasts from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak Pass.

A tsunami warning is also in place for the Aleutian Islands from Unimak Pass to Samalga Pass.

NWS said the earthquake occurred at 10:13 p.m. 520 miles southwest of Anchorage.

NWS forecasts the tsunami will start at these locations at these times:

Sand Point: 2315 AKDT Jul 21

Unalaska: 2350 AKDT Jul 21

Kodiak: 0005 AKDT Jul 22

Cold Bay: 0015 AKDT Jul 22

Adak: 0015 AKDT Jul 22

Seward: 0030 AKDT Jul 22

Valdez: 0050 AKDT Jul 22

Cordova: 0100 AKDT Jul 22

Saint Paul: 0115 AKDT Jul 22

Homer: 0125 AKDT Jul 22

The magnitude for the #Alaska #earthquake has been upgraded to 7.8, and the alert area now includes #tsunami advisories for southern Alaska and the Aleutian Is. in addition to the original warning area. See the map at https://t.co/D9Q4HxPoryhttps://t.co/Q4qelgTkWs — NWS PTWC (@NWS_PTWC) July 22, 2020

In its tsunami warning, NWS lists recommended actions people should take to protect themselves during a tsunami.

First, if you are in an area with a tsunami warning or advisory in effect, go to higher ground. Higher ground is anything above a designated hazard zone, like the top floor of a multi-story building.

NWS advises people to stay away from the water including beaches, harbors and inlets. Follow guidance from local officials and wait until emergency officials say it is safe to return to the coast.

NWS says a tsunami warning impact can look very different from place to place. The potential impact ranges from “damaging waves” to “strong and unusual currents.”

Tsunami advisory areas can also vary in the impact caused by a tsunami. The range includes strong waves that could “drown or injure people” or appear like a “frothy wall of water.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.