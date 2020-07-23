Advertisement

96 OBI Seafoods employees test positive for COVID, including 11 Seward residents

The Department of Health and Social Services has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at a seafood processing plant in Seward.
The Department of Health and Social Services has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at a seafood processing plant in Seward.(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at a seafood processing plant in Seward. The operator, OBI Seafoods, began testing 262 employees for the virus after one employee tested positive on Sunday.

DHSS said 96 of the employees have tested positive for COVID-19 including 11 Seward residents who lived off the OBI Seafoods campus.

The outbreak follows another outbreak at a seafood processing vessel in Unalaska that docked in Seward Wednesday. DHSS said the outbreaks are unrelated.

“Alaska is currently experiencing three large, separate outbreaks of COVID-19 in the seafood industry,” Dr. Joe McLaughlin, Alaska’s State Epidemiologist, said in a prepared statement. “These outbreaks are reminiscent of the meat packing plant outbreaks in the Lower 48 and stress the importance of vigilant symptom screening and prompt facility-wide testing in congregate work settings when index cases are identified.”

The employees who tested positive for COVID-19 said they are asymptomatic, DHSS stated in a press release. None of the employees has been hospitalized, but employees who tested positive were transported to Anchorage.

The Seward residents who tested positive had the option of remaining in Seward while self-isolating.

DHSS said employees who tested negative have stayed in Seward and will undergo a quarantine where they are monitored and tested for the virus every three days.

The company has cleaned its facility, DHSS said, in compliance with CDC guidelines.

