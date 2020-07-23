Advertisement

Alaska Air Group releases second quarter 2020 results, company continues to see a net loss

Alaska Airlines photo.
Alaska Airlines photo. (KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:39 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Alaska Air Group, the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizona Air Industricts Inc., released its second-quarter report for 2020.

One main takeaway from the report, like in the first quarter, the company is seeing a net loss due to COVID-19.

Alaska Air Group says the loss is $214 million, or $1.73 per diluted share under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The loss comes in sharp comparison to the net income of $262 million, or $2.11 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019.

The company also provided liquidity updates, operational updates, and COVID-19 updates.

When it came to liquidity updates, Alaska Air Group reported receiving $992 million in support for Alaska and Horizon under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Payroll Support Program (PSP) in April 2020. It also signed a non-binding letter of intent with the U.S. Treasury to obtain up to $1.1 billion in additional CARES Act loans.

As for operational updates, Alaska Air Group reported it returned 43 mainline aircraft and all Horizon Air and SkyWest Airlines aircraft to service. As of July 22, 2020, 89 mainline aircraft remain temporarily parked. Also, it announced an expansion to year-round service to King Salmon and Dillingham, Alaska, to be flown by Horizon E175 aircraft, as well as began weekly service on Boeing 737 aircraft to Cold Bay, Alaska. Plus, it received FAA certification to transport cargo in the passenger cabin on five Boeing 737-900 passenger aircraft and began cargo-only service to Unalakleet, Alaska.

As for COVID-19 updates, Alaska Air Group reported it will require flyers to complete a pre-travel wellness agreement at check-in and anyone over 12 years old is required to wear a mask throughout all stages of travel. It will also continue to limit the number of guests onboard and extended blocking middle seats on mainline aircraft through Sept. 30, 2020.

For a full look at the report and to get more information, visit Alaska Airlines’s website.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 16 hours ago