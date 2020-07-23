Alaska Railroad announces revised summer train service

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Railroad Announced Thursday more revisions to its summer daily passenger service because of the drop in ridership.

The Coastal Classic, which provides service between Anchorage and Seward, will stop daily operations on September 7, one week earlier than originally scheduled.

The Denali Star, which provides service between Anchorage, Denali, and Fairbanks, will end daily bi-directional service on August 1.

Then from August 2 to September 13, the northbound Denali Star will operate on Saturdays and Monday, while the southbound Denali Star will operate on Sundays and Tuesdays, with no service September 7 through 8.

The Alaska Railroad adds the Glacier Discovery train will continue to operate as originally scheduled, with daily Anchorage-Portage-Whittier-Grandview service through Sept. 7. Plus, the hurricane turn flag stop service will continue to operate as a merged service on the Denali Star’s revised schedule.

The delayed start to the railroad’s summer season began on July first. These new schedule changes will take effect on August 2.

You can find updated schedules at www.AlaskaRailroad.com/ride-a-train/schedules.

