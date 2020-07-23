Advertisement

American Seafood boat docks in Seward after 85 crew members test positive

The crew members were bused to Anchorage for isolation according to the seafood company
The American Triumph arriving in Seward on July 22nd, 2020.
The American Triumph arriving in Seward on July 22nd, 2020.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The American Triumph docked in Seward on Wednesday after 85 American Seafood crew members tested positive for coronavirus. The crew members who tested positive were then taken by bus to Anchorage to isolate.

The seafood processing vessel came from Dutch Harbor where 85 crew members out of 119 tested positive on July 16th, six of the 85 had previously tested positive, and those who tested negative were flown out of Unalaska on Sunday. The Department of Health and Social Services says the American Triumph anchored in Seaward due to the challenges of docking at the Port of Alaska in Anchorage.

American Seafood CEO Mikel Durham was unavailable for an interview but did write a prepared statement.

“We all want the Triumph to get back to fishing,” Durham wrote. “Our crew wants to return to the work they love and join other American Seafoods vessels at sea. At the same time, we want to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect all our crew members and communities.”

The American Seafoods CEO also noted in his statement the company has had outbreaks on two other company vessels.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

96 OBI Seafoods employees test positive for COVID, including 11 Seward residents

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The Department of Health and Social Services has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at a seafood processing plant in Seward.

News

Governor requires masks for people in state facilities

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has sent out a memorandum to state employees informing them that masks are required in state facilities.

News

Damage found in Sand Point after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake Tuesday night along the Alaska Peninsula

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Here are some pictures of damage sent to us by a viewer of the city dock in Sand Point.

News

Southeast Alaska survey shows 23% of small businesses fear closing permanently

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
A June survey conducted across Southeast Alaska showed 23% of small businesses feared closing permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

WATCH: Gov. Dunleavy, officials speak on COVID cases and masks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KTUU News
Gov. Mike Dunleavy is holding a COVID-19 update where officials will brief the public on recent cases, face masks and nursing and long term care facilities.

News

Anchorage mayor returns to additional restrictions with new emergency order

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz signed a new emergency order Wednesday, further limiting capacity in many public spaces as well as putting limits on personal indoor and outdoor gatherings.

News

KPBSD creates flexible plan for back to school

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
The plan was approved mid-July. It follows Alaska’s Smart Start framework which has districts layout protocols based on low, medium, and high-risk scenarios.