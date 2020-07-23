American Seafood boat docks in Seward after 85 crew members test positive

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The American Triumph docked in Seward on Wednesday after 85 American Seafood crew members tested positive for coronavirus. The crew members who tested positive were then taken by bus to Anchorage to isolate.

The seafood processing vessel came from Dutch Harbor where 85 crew members out of 119 tested positive on July 16th, six of the 85 had previously tested positive, and those who tested negative were flown out of Unalaska on Sunday. The Department of Health and Social Services says the American Triumph anchored in Seaward due to the challenges of docking at the Port of Alaska in Anchorage.

American Seafood CEO Mikel Durham was unavailable for an interview but did write a prepared statement.

“We all want the Triumph to get back to fishing,” Durham wrote. “Our crew wants to return to the work they love and join other American Seafoods vessels at sea. At the same time, we want to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect all our crew members and communities.”

The American Seafoods CEO also noted in his statement the company has had outbreaks on two other company vessels.

