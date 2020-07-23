Advertisement

Damage found in Sand Point after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake Tuesday night along the Alaska Peninsula

Earthquake damage
Earthquake damage(Jason Bjornstad)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a long and scary night for many communities along the Alaska Peninsula after a magnitude-7.8 earthquake hit about 60 miles southeast of Perryville, last night- putting coastal areas under a tsunami warning.

Earthquake damage
Earthquake damage(Jason Bjornstad)

Here are some pictures of damage sent to us by a viewer of the city dock in Sand Point. NOAA’s national tsunami warning center announced this morning that all advisories and warnings to the earthquake have been dropped. A wave of less than 11 inches was recorded in sand point, but nothing has yet been measured in Kodiak. No injuries have been reported from the quake.

Earthquake damage
Earthquake damage(Jason Bjornstad)

