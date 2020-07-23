DHSS reports 65 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska including 5 nonresident cases

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services has announced 65 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska.

DHSS reports 492 nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of five from Wednesday. The total case count is at 2,192.

DHSS reports recovered cases are at 798, with 1,375 active cases. In addition, there are 111 total hospitalizations and to date, 19 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March of 2020.

Currently, 36 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 or are under investigation.

The new case counts are out of the following areas of the state:

Municipality of Anchorage (32)

Fairbanks North Star Borough (14)

Kenai Peninsula Borough (1)

Matanuska-Susitna Borough (8)

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (1)

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (4)

Northwest Arctic Borough (1)

Valdez-Cordova Census Area (4)

