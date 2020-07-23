Historic Russian Orthodox church in Alaska to be renovated

KENAI, Alaska - The Holy Assumption of the Virgin Mary Russian Orthodox Church in Kenai, Alaska is getting a renovation for its 125th birthday. The church erected in 1896 will be outfitted with a new roof, cupolas and crosses.

Construction began Monday and should last until September. The Peninsula Clarion reports that the project will improve the church’s exterior appearance and prevent further leaking into its interior.

The church is considered a National Historic Landmark. There are about 2,500 of the historic landmarks in the United States.

The Russian Orthodox Sacred Sites in Alaska group is providing $170,000 for the renovation with other individuals and organizations.