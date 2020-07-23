Advertisement

Historic Russian Orthodox church in Alaska to be renovated

(WILX)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENAI, Alaska - The Holy Assumption of the Virgin Mary Russian Orthodox Church in Kenai, Alaska is getting a renovation for its 125th birthday. The church erected in 1896 will be outfitted with a new roof, cupolas and crosses.

Construction began Monday and should last until September. The Peninsula Clarion reports that the project will improve the church’s exterior appearance and prevent further leaking into its interior.

The church is considered a National Historic Landmark. There are about 2,500 of the historic landmarks in the United States.

The Russian Orthodox Sacred Sites in Alaska group is providing $170,000 for the renovation with other individuals and organizations. 

Latest News

Web Exclusive

Meet The Creator: @Takebreaks_ from Instagram

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
His account, @Takebreaks_ has accumulated over 30,000 followers with the photos on his feed ranging from gorgeous views of the mountains in the summer, to the snowcapped mountains and valleys in the winter.

News

Meet The Creator: @Takebreaks_ from Instagram

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
With his orange and teal photo editing style, Ian Merculieff is making a name for himself on Instagram.

News

American Seafood boat docks in Seward after 85 crew members test positive

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The American Seafoods CEO also noted in his statement the company has had outbreaks on two other company vessels.

News

96 OBI Seafoods employees test positive for COVID, including 11 Seward residents

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The Department of Health and Social Services has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at a seafood processing plant in Seward.

Latest News

News

Governor requires masks for people in state facilities

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has sent out a memorandum to state employees informing them that masks are required in state facilities.

News

Damage found in Sand Point after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake Tuesday night along the Alaska Peninsula

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Here are some pictures of damage sent to us by a viewer of the city dock in Sand Point.

News

Southeast Alaska survey shows 23% of small businesses fear closing permanently

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
A June survey conducted across Southeast Alaska showed 23% of small businesses feared closing permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 14 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 14 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 14 hours ago