Meet The Creator: @Takebreaks_ from Instagram

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:14 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With his orange and teal photo editing style, Ian Merculieff is making a name for himself on Instagram.

His account, @Takebreaks_ has accumulated over 30,000 followers with the photos on his feed ranging from gorgeous views of the mountains in the summer, to the snowcapped mountains and valleys in the winter.

I spoke with Ian about why he started taking photos and what he hopes people feel and think when they scroll through his feed.

