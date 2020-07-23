Meet The Creator: @Takebreaks_ from Instagram

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With his orange and teal photo editing style, Ian Merculieff is making a name for himself on Instagram.

His account, @Takebreaks_ has accumulated over 30,000 followers with the photos on his feed ranging from gorgeous views of the mountains in the summer, to the snowcapped mountains and valleys in the winter.

I spoke with Ian about why he started taking photos and what he hopes people feel and think when they scroll through his feed.

Watch the video above!

Have an idea for a creator? Tweet me or send me a message on Instagram.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.