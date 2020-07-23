“Native Artist” podcast highlights indigenous voices

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Expanding the reach of Native voices is just one of the goals for a new podcast spreading across the interweb called “Native Artist” which is produced and hosted by Alexis Sallee of INDIGEFI.

For some context, Sallee is Iñupiaq/Mexican American with family here in Anchorage, Alaska. Prior to the “Native Artist” podcast, she’s been hosting INDIGEFI which is an indigenous music show that is broadcasted across the country on public radio.

Sallee says since the radio show is mainly about music, she wanted to highlight the other art that many indigenous people make and hear them share their unique stories all while “claiming native identity.”

Sallee hopes that when people listen to the podcast, they take away the fact that native people are very diverse.

Portrait of 4th World Indigenous Media Lab fellow, Alexis Sallee. Photographed at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in 2020. (Andrew Kemmis | KTUU Only)

“I think some people have an idea of what a Native American (Alaska Native) is...they might meet one person and they might meet one person and that’s just the general conscious for all Alaska Natives right?”

She went on to say she hopes the podcast gives people more insight into native life and culture.

“How our stories and the art that we do is so much bigger than just the art. It’s full-bodied, so encompassing into our culture. Everything that we do is very much intertwined with who we are as indigenous people.

The podcast’s first episode was released on May 18 with the final one in its first season being released in early July.

“Native Voice” is also hosted by Tara Gatewood, who is Isleta Pueblo/ Diné, and Andi Murphy.

The artist highlighted include:

Tomas Karmelo Amaya (Yoeme/A:shiwi/Raramuri) Director/Writer/Photographer

Tristan Morgan (Iñupiaq) Painter

Drew Michael (Iñupiaq/Yup'ik) Carver

Erik and Amanda of Ginew (Oneida/Stockbridge-Munsee/Ojibwe) Denim Fashion Line

Laura Ortman (White Mt. Apache) Composer/Musician/Installation Artist

Kiliii Yuyan (Nanai) Photographer

Christopher Auchter (Haida) Director/Screenwriter/Animator

Season one had eight episodes, with season two already getting enough funding and expected to happen in the near future.

“Even now in 2020, it seems that the indigenous voice is still not heard as much, for the people that are from this land. Hopefully, we will continue to amply those voices of indigenous people here,” said Sallee.

