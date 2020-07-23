Advertisement

Pandemic deepens financial insecurity of Social Security

Benefit cuts are only about a decade away unless Congress steps in.
By Kyle Midura
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:44 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Social security is in financial trouble and Coronavirus is making a bad situation worse. Congress isn’t exactly poised to act.

Social security isn’t pulling in enough money to cover what it owes to retirees and those on disability. Its trust fund is making up the difference for now.

Asked if the program is in jeopardy, Research Analyst Nicko Gladstone with the Bipartisan Policy Center said, “absolutely.”

Numbers crunched by Gladstone and his peers suggest Social Security may only have 10 years before it’s forced to write smaller checks. He said hours and jobs lost to the pandemic means less money coming in; meanwhile lighter wallets lead more Americans to dip into their benefits earlier than planned.

“We don’t know how severely this will impact the finances of the program,” Gladstone said, “but we know that it will cause quite a hit.”

President Donald Trump raised eyebrows on both sides of the aisle by demanding a temporary cut to social security’s biggest funding source – the payroll tax -- before backing down Thursday. He argued it would help float companies and those who are employed. But, it also would have deepened Social Security’s financial hole.

Following the president’s pivot, leading House Democrats began warning that the Senate might create a new commission – with the power to cut Social Security benefits – into the coronavirus relief bill.

The pandemic isn’t the driving factor behind the budget crunch. It’s demographics.

Americans are living longer lives than when the program began in the 1930′s. And, with baby-boomers retiring, there are not enough workers in younger generations to cover their benefits – at least under the current tax structure.

The country’s longest-serving Senator says Congress must find a bi-partisan solution to keep the program viable, though he’s not endorsing a specific plan just yet. “I don’t have the perfect answer,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT).

Leahy said addressing a similar challenge in the 80′s required Congress take a collective gulp and make tough choices. He said collecting more taxes or raising the retirement age need to be considered to address the current challenge.

Max Richtman, the president of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, said the latter is a non-starter. “Living longer does not mean you can work longer,” he said.

Richtman said not every job is doable for those 67 and older, and other may not be able to find work even if they want to stay in the labor force. He backs a bill that would increase taxes on those making $400,000 and more in wages a year. That, he says, would make the program sustainable for another 80 years.

While there is consensus on Capitol Hill that a fix must ultimately be found, there’s not much hope of that roadmap getting drawn before this Congress wraps up its work at the end of December.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:53 AM AKDT
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Politics

Equity, justice, and police practices to be addressed in upcoming assembly ordinances

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:41 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
Over the coming weeks, the Anchorage Assembly will be looking at a number of ordinances aimed at justice and police practices.

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 2:58 PM AKDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Politics

South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:21 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet

Politics

City and state officials disagree whether state employees are exempt from the Anchorage mask mandate

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:41 PM AKDT
|
By Sean Maguire
The Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson sent a memorandum to all state employees on Friday, saying they are exempt from the Anchorage mask mandate while working in state office buildings. On Monday, the municipal attorney said Clarkson’s advice is wrong.

Latest News

Politics

Alaskans can now apply for absentee ballots online

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:33 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Alaskans no longer need to mail, email or fax in their absentee ballot applications as the state has now opened up an online application process, the State of Alaska Division of Elections said Wednesday.

Politics

Some state lawmakers urge state to require face masks

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:46 PM AKDT
|
By Alexis Fernandez
The House Health and Social Services Committee heard testimony today from a group of state and public health officials on the status of COVID-19 in the state.

Politics

‘We are right at the cliff’: Alaska faces a worsening fiscal outlook making PFD vulnerable

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:33 PM AKDT
|
By Sean Maguire
An updated revenue forecast shows Alaska’s fiscal future is bleak and paying any Permanent Fund dividend amount to Alaskans will be difficult in 2021.

Politics

Alaskans to vote on ranked-choice voting system in November

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:23 PM AKDT
|
By Alexis Fernandez
Alaskans will decide in November whether to change how the state holds its elections.

Politics

Murkowski discusses the future of policing across the country

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 1:55 PM AKDT
|
By Gray DC Staff
The Gray DC team speaks with lawmakers about how the debate on policing will impact their communities.

Politics

Alaska Supreme Court rules election-reform initiative can appear on the November ballot

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:30 AM AKDT
|
By Sean Maguire
The Alaska Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that an election-reform initiative can appear on the November ballot.