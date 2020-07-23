Southeast Alaska survey shows 23% of small businesses fear closing permanently

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A June survey conducted across Southeast Alaska showed 23% of small business owners feared closing permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think the number that puts that in perspective is the 43% that are just uncertain. That’s what’s so troubling, there’s no certainty of success,” said Robert Venables, the executive director of Southeast Conference.

Business confidence is at its lowest in Skagway and Haines, two communities that are heavily reliant on summer tourism. Around 1.4 million cruise ship passengers were expected to visit Alaska in 2020 but all large cruise ship sailings were cancelled due to the pandemic.

“It’s a grim situation in Southeast Alaska, the business community has been severely impacted,” Venables said.

The Juneau Seawalk is usually bustling with people during summer. Upwards of 30,000 people can arrive on cruise ships everyday.

The Seawalk is now all but empty.

“We’re losing about 95% of our business,” said Alyson Campbell, the general manager at Tracy’s King Crab Shack.

The restaurant usually has two locations operating in Juneau and employs 100 people. One restaurant is closed and only 12 people have been hired for the summer. None are able to work full-time.

Campbell said the business is surviving with internet orders, some tourists and locals coming in. “We’re very lucky that way,” she said.

Alaskan Fudge. Co. in downtown Juneau has seen a similar drop in business. Around 98% of the store’s revenue has been lost during a coronavirus-impacted summer tourism season.

“As much as everyone is trying to support, and we’re grateful for everyone, it’s a drop in the bucket to what we’re used to,” said Scott Bergmann, the owner of the fudge store.

Bergmann typically hires 35 employees to work in the summer. This year, only family members are working.

Across Southeast, the small business survey found that 18.6% of respondents had laid off staff. An additional 3,630 workers weren’t hired by small businesses this summer, mostly in the tourism sector.

Around half of respondents report receiving state or federal loans to help them through the pandemic. Increasing debt can cause problems.

Colleen Goldrich, the owner of Annie Kaill’s, a gallery in downtown Juneau, has taken $100,000 in loans to stay open.

“I’m 56 and I’m on a 30-year debt now with the loan,” Goldrich said. “So, I hope I can retire before I’m 86.”

Business owners say they’re expanding online sales or reducing expenditures to survive. “We’re part of this community and we love being here. So our goal is to be here next summer, absolutely,” Campbell said.

