The Fishing Report: Kayak fishing Mat-Su lakes

By Grant Robinson
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The Mat-Su valley is home to more than 80 lakes stocked by the Alaska Department of Fish & Game, plus other wild fish in other bodies of water.

While many of the lakes are surrounded by private property, public access spots allow anglers with a kayak, float tube or other watercraft to take advantage of the numerous opportunities.

While there’s no substitute for time on the water to learn the lake, the ADF&G website has information on lakes, including where public access is and bathymetric maps of many of the lakes.

Jim McCormick has made a living as a fishing guide helping clients enjoy catching lake trout, salmon, and Kenai River rainbow trout. For him, kayaking the fishing the lakes of the Mat-Su valley are a chance to enjoy quiet time on the water.

“What I enjoy is if you look around, there’s nobody here,” McCormick said. “It’s quiet, it’s peaceful, and there are some really nice fish that are in these lakes. You have to work for them, but there are some pretty nice fish.”

You can find specific lake fishing recommendations on ADF&G’s area sportfishing reports page.

