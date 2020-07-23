The sun left yesterday but it returns again today

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thursday starts off with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog, but with clouds on the decrease we end up with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 71 degrees. Thursday night we drop down to 53 degrees with mostly clear skies becoming mostly cloudy. Winds will be on the light side but between 10-20 mph out of the southeast along T.A. and higher elevations. Partly sunny for Friday morning becoming mostly cloudy with a high of 68 degrees, light winds as well as a 70 percent chance of rain showers. Rain likely for Friday night with variable 10 mph winds but out of the southeast from 25 to 40 mph along T.A. and higher elevations. Looking ahead, with light winds there is a 50 percent chance that rain is likely for Saturday as we warm up to 67 degrees.

Storms in the North Gulf continue to weaken and push southeastward. Moisture and rain are still making their way into coastal areas and slightly inland, but high pressure moving in from the west and over Southcentral should put a stop to that on Thursday. So back to dry and sunny conditions on Thursday for at least a day but don’t rule out a thunderstorm chance or two for the Copper River Basin and areas near the Parks Highway for Thursday. As high and low pressure storms pull on one another, we can expect gusty winds over the Barren Islands and Shelikof Strait. By Friday another storm moves into the region from the North Pacific and returning us to wet conditions.

For the extended period, Saturday through Wednesday, storms continue to move from west to east across the state and into the Panhandle through the weekend. Unsettled and cooler weather will stay at the forefront across the southern half of the state with rain along the coast and showers farther inland. High pressure looks to build across the Gulf by Monday as storms move inland while Southcentral and Southwest Alaska continue to fall under the influence of storms moving down from northwest Alaska. These storms will keep much of the interior Mainland unsettled with periodic scattered shower activity continuing through the first half of next week. By Wednesday, high pressure looks to build over the west coast while storms build over the western Aleutians.

